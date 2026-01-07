Previous
And the Sun Disappeared by farmreporter
Photo 2685

And the Sun Disappeared

The days are just so short here now.
It doesn't help that clouds hide the sun when it is high in the sky until it disappears under the horizon!
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
735% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact