Previous
Photo 2686
Winter Frost
We had an extended period of frosty, cloudy days with high humidity that gave us a winter wonderland.
For the quote challenge.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
Wendy
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
tree
winter
quote
frost
wsl-47
Chris Cook
Beautiful
January 9th, 2026
