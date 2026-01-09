Sign up
Photo 2687
Cozy
There's nothing nicer than sitting in front of the fireplace with a warm cup of hot cocoa!
For the get pushed challenge of 'cozy' set by
@northy
.
Couldn't think of any other way to use that word!!
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
3
1
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
9th January 2026 8:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
cozy
,
cocoa
,
get-pushed-701
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Almost the same as mine cozy spot!
January 10th, 2026
Wendy
ace
@northy
Thanks for the challenge - it was an opportunity to set my bestie down and have a good gab session!
January 10th, 2026
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
Love this…. Really gives off a sense of warmth and coziness…. Well done!
January 10th, 2026
