Cozy by farmreporter
Cozy

There's nothing nicer than sitting in front of the fireplace with a warm cup of hot cocoa!
For the get pushed challenge of 'cozy' set by @northy.
Couldn't think of any other way to use that word!!
Wendy

@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Ann H. LeFevre
Almost the same as mine cozy spot!
January 10th, 2026  
Wendy
@northy
Thanks for the challenge - it was an opportunity to set my bestie down and have a good gab session!
January 10th, 2026  
☠northy 🇨🇦
Love this…. Really gives off a sense of warmth and coziness…. Well done!
January 10th, 2026  
