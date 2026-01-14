Previous
Curse of the Modern Age - Death of the Small Farm
Curse of the Modern Age - Death of the Small Farm

Mats' @matsonnestam get pushed challenge to me was: 'Why not something in the Curse of the Modern Age but please avoid the easy take on some litter.'
As a retired agricultural correspondent, I am constantly grieved to see abandoned farm houses and farm sites.
Now, I do understand that it is just not economically feasible to make a living on a small farm which is why farms have gotten bigger and pushed the small guy out. That is just the reality of modern day farming. But it still breaks my heart.
