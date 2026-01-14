Curse of the Modern Age - Death of the Small Farm

Mats' @matsonnestam get pushed challenge to me was: 'Why not something in the Curse of the Modern Age but please avoid the easy take on some litter.'
As a retired agricultural correspondent, I am constantly grieved to see abandoned farm houses and farm sites.
Now, I do understand that it is just not economically feasible to make a living on a small farm which is why farms have gotten bigger and pushed the small guy out. That is just the reality of modern day farming. But it still breaks my heart.
Here is one response to your challenge, Mats.
I have another one to go.