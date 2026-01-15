Previous
Another Curse - Cable Overload
Photo 2693

Another Curse - Cable Overload

Mats' @matsonnestam get pushed challenge to me was: 'Why not something in the Curse of the Modern Age but please avoid the easy take on some litter.'
I have a box of cables, remotes, and various out of date, unknown, or otherwise useless technical paraphernalia sitting downstairs in my basement that I have accumulated over the past 20 years.
The accumulation first started when we purchased our first desktop ... I was afraid to throw things away 'in case we needed it'.
Then it became 'I don't know what it's for so we may need it'.
Now it is just because we may need it.
And I am sure that I am not the only person who has a box like this.
As a matter of fact, I am sure that most of us are cursed this very same way.
Wendy

@farmreporter
Wendy ace
@matsonnestam
Here is another curse for you, Mats!
January 19th, 2026  
