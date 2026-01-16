Previous
Hubby Liked This One ... by farmreporter
Photo 2693

Hubby Liked This One ...

... fence post and all. This is after I took the time to erase a fence post out of another shot.
Oh well, I really don't mind and really did not have a preference for either shot so I humoured the man.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Wendy

@farmreporter
