Previous
Deal the Cards by farmreporter
Photo 2697

Deal the Cards

I got this idea from The Old Farmer's Alamanac daily calendar where you rip out a page a day.
Loved the idea so I took a crack at it myself.
For the weekly quote challenge.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
738% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact