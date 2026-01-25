Previous
Next
The Best Camera Has Always Been ... by farmreporter
Photo 2700

The Best Camera Has Always Been ...

the one you have with you.
I am always amazed at how crisp and clear and sharp the old cameras were.
For the weekly quote challenge.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
740% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact