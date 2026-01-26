Sign up
Previous
Photo 2700
I Hear a Train A-Comin' ...
...it's a-comin' around the bend.
From the Folsom Prison Blues by Johnny Cash.
I just could not think of anything else when I actually did hear this train coming before I saw it.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3956
photos
120
followers
85
following
739% complete
View this month »
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
26th January 2026 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
hills
Chris Cook
ace
"And I ain't seen the sunshine since I don't know when" This image has a cold and desolate look to it, much the way I imagine someone would feel when they're "stuck in Folsom Prison" Terrific shot Wendy.
January 27th, 2026
