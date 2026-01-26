Previous
I Hear a Train A-Comin' ... by farmreporter
Photo 2700

I Hear a Train A-Comin' ...

...it's a-comin' around the bend.
From the Folsom Prison Blues by Johnny Cash.

I just could not think of anything else when I actually did hear this train coming before I saw it.
Wendy

Chris Cook ace
"And I ain't seen the sunshine since I don't know when" This image has a cold and desolate look to it, much the way I imagine someone would feel when they're "stuck in Folsom Prison" Terrific shot Wendy.
January 27th, 2026  
