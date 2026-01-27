Previous
Scool Today - Someone Needs to Go! by farmreporter
Photo 2702

Scool Today - Someone Needs to Go!

I found it ironic that scool was misspelled immediately following literacy day.
Maybe they ran out of 'h's.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
740% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact