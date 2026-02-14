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Photo 2720
Sunsets
This shot was actually taken on the evening of my last Valentine with my Hubby while we were out for one of our traditional drives.
So - the term sunsets here has a several meanings.
14th February 2026
14th Feb 26
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Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
March 2026 Update It's been awhile since I updated my info and so much has happened since then. We are now living in Nanton, Alberta - a...
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Life SOOC
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14th February 2026 9:22pm
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