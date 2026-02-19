Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2723
52 Week Challenge - Window Light Only
The sun was streaming onto the table with the remnants of my Valentine bouquet so beautifully this morning that I absolutely had to take a shot for this week's 52 Week Challenge.
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3979
photos
119
followers
84
following
746% complete
View this month »
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
19th February 2026 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backlit
,
rose
,
wsb-52wc-2026
,
52wc-2026-w8
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close