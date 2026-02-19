Previous
52 Week Challenge - Window Light Only by farmreporter
Photo 2723

52 Week Challenge - Window Light Only

The sun was streaming onto the table with the remnants of my Valentine bouquet so beautifully this morning that I absolutely had to take a shot for this week's 52 Week Challenge.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Wendy

