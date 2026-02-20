Previous
Pincher Creek Grain Elevator by farmreporter
Photo 2724

Pincher Creek Grain Elevator

We had to run down to Pincher Creek today so I took the opportunity to locate its' grain elevator for my grain elevator series. I do hope to find and photograph all these remaining prairie icons before they disappear.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Wendy

@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a classic scene with great colours. And now I have Connie Kaldor’s Hymn for Pincher Creek stuck in my head.
February 24th, 2026  
Wendy ace
@ljmanning
I have never heard of her or that song - will have to look it up.
Maybe a potential for the Song Title challenge?
February 24th, 2026  
