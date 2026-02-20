Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2724
Pincher Creek Grain Elevator
We had to run down to Pincher Creek today so I took the opportunity to locate its' grain elevator for my grain elevator series. I do hope to find and photograph all these remaining prairie icons before they disappear.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3983
photos
119
followers
84
following
747% complete
View this month »
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
23rd February 2026 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
alberta
,
grain elevator
,
pincher creek
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a classic scene with great colours. And now I have Connie Kaldor’s Hymn for Pincher Creek stuck in my head.
February 24th, 2026
Wendy
ace
@ljmanning
I have never heard of her or that song - will have to look it up.
Maybe a potential for the Song Title challenge?
February 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I have never heard of her or that song - will have to look it up.
Maybe a potential for the Song Title challenge?