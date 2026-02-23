Old Man Dam Reservoir

This is a "straight out of the camera" shot - except for erasing a small dust spot that annoyingly sits on my camera sensor.
I just loved the colours and textures of the ice.
Also - we took a trip off of the beaten track on our way home to explore the area - for my get pushed challenge which is 'unexplored'.
Mats - here is just one interpretation of your challenge to me. I will be trying the other meanings of unexplored for you.
Thank you for the wide open challenge that has so many different potentials.