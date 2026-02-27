Sign up
Photo 2729
Not Going Anywhere Soon
Not sure why the icicles caught my eye - perhaps the two lights reminded me of eyes and the icicles were tears.
Never mind. I have been accused of having an over active imagination.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
1
3
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
3986
photos
119
followers
84
following
747% complete
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
28th February 2026 7:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cars
,
icicles
,
wrecks
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are very eye catching!
March 1st, 2026
