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52 Week Challenge - Fill the Frame by farmreporter
Photo 2733

52 Week Challenge - Fill the Frame

This little abandoned hotel is in Del Bonita, Alberta - also known as the 'Little Ghost Town on the Prairies'.
I stumbled onto it by accident while driving between Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park and Police Outpost Provincial Park.
10th April 2026 10th Apr 26

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
March 2026 Update It's been awhile since I updated my info and so much has happened since then. We are now living in Nanton, Alberta - a...
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