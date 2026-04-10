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Photo 2733
52 Week Challenge - Fill the Frame
This little abandoned hotel is in Del Bonita, Alberta - also known as the 'Little Ghost Town on the Prairies'.
I stumbled onto it by accident while driving between Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park and Police Outpost Provincial Park.
10th April 2026
10th Apr 26
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Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
March 2026 Update It's been awhile since I updated my info and so much has happened since then. We are now living in Nanton, Alberta - a...
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Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
10th July 2026 3:27pm
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