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Life Goes On by farmreporter
Photo 2731

Life Goes On

It's been a while since I have posted anything.
I have been taking photos but just not getting them off of my SD card until tonight.
Will get back ...
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
March 2026 Update It's been awhile since I updated my info and so much has happened since then. We are now living in Nanton, Alberta - a...
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