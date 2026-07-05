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Photo 2737
52 Week Challenge - Zig Zag
It's a mismatch of shadows and lines that make a zig and zag against the wall.
So glad that I am finally getting back into 365.
Unfortunately for you, that means you will probably be getting a ton of photos all at once!
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
March 2026 Update It's been awhile since I updated my info and so much has happened since then. We are now living in Nanton, Alberta - a...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
7th July 2026 9:38pm
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shadows
,
stairs
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zig-zag
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wsb-52wc-2026
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52wc-2026-w27
JackieR
ace
Perfect for the oromot, fab light and contrast
July 8th, 2026
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