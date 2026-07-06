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Previous
Photo 2737
Broken Wings ...
.... not a fallen angel. Her wings broke in a battle only she could fight. But she did win.
For the quote challenge.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
March 2026 Update It's been awhile since I updated my info and so much has happened since then. We are now living in Nanton, Alberta - a...
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Life SOOC
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NIKON D780
Taken
6th July 2026 10:23pm
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