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Broken Wings ... by farmreporter
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Broken Wings ...

.... not a fallen angel. Her wings broke in a battle only she could fight. But she did win.
For the quote challenge.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
March 2026 Update It's been awhile since I updated my info and so much has happened since then. We are now living in Nanton, Alberta - a...
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