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Previous
Photo 2743
Writing on Stone Provincial Park
It's the land of hoodoos and rattlesnakes.
The Blackfoot believe that all things within the world - even rocks - are charged with supernatural power. To them this land is sacred and the hoodoos are home to powerful spirits,
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
March 2026 Update It's been awhile since I updated my info and so much has happened since then. We are now living in Nanton, Alberta - a...
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Life SOOC
Taken
10th July 2026 10:37am
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