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Still Standing Tall Through It All by farmreporter
Photo 2745

Still Standing Tall Through It All

A quick entry for the quote challenge.
Taken at Writing on Stone Provincial Park in Alberta, Canada.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
March 2026 Update It's been awhile since I updated my info and so much has happened since then. We are now living in Nanton, Alberta - a...
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