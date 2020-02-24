Previous
Tractor in High Key by farmreporter
234 / 365

Tractor in High Key

I knew that the tractor would stand out nicely in high key against the bare field and overcast sky.
What can I say? Still working on February's Flash of Red!
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Wendy

Photo Details

