Tractor in High Key
I knew that the tractor would stand out nicely in high key against the bare field and overcast sky.
What can I say? Still working on February's Flash of Red!
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2490
photos
151
followers
122
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Themes and Challenges
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
4th May 2020 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
high key
,
for2020
,
scenesoftheroad-19
