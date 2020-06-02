Previous
Sumac Leaves by farmreporter
241 / 365

Sumac Leaves

Day 2 of the 30 Days Wild.
I swear I will get moving creatures one of these days, but for now, it will be plants and things I see when I am on my daily walk.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Wendy

