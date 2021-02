Dairy Barn and Tree

Doing the Flash of Red in February in Canada is a mixed blessing. The white snow is a superb foundation for the rest of the shot.

However - the landscape tends to be predominately white - you go in too close and it is no longer a landscape!

I have posted two FoR landscape shots so I can get caught up with this challenge and hopefully keep current.

Tomorrow should be just three - Flash of Red, Word of the Day, and my regular album.