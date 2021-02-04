Previous
Winter Golf Course, Bring Shovel ...
Winter Golf Course, Bring Shovel ...

and coloured balls to be able to find them!
I am finding it difficult to do landscape shots in February for the Flash of Red.
What do you do with endless fields of snow?
Wendy

