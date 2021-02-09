Previous
Next
Treasured by farmreporter
297 / 365

Treasured

Hubby's mother gave this to him on his graduation from Basic Flying School in Moose Jaw.
He will treasure it always.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
81% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
What a creative piece of gift and treasure, so different, totally love this.
February 16th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Unique and special. Such great shapes.
February 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise