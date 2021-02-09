Sign up
297 / 365
Treasured
Hubby's mother gave this to him on his graduation from Basic Flying School in Moose Jaw.
He will treasure it always.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2837
photos
155
followers
127
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Challenges
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
8th February 2021 4:56pm
Tags
model
,
plane
,
for2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a creative piece of gift and treasure, so different, totally love this.
February 16th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Unique and special. Such great shapes.
February 16th, 2021
