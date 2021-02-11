Sign up
298 / 365
52 Week Challenge - Song - I Give You My Heart
I Give You my Heart by Hillsong Worship
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bQY2komrnA
Also for the Flash of Red selective colour challenge.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!
2840
photos
155
followers
127
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Themes and Challenges
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
15th February 2021 5:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
heart
,
rose
,
mannequin
,
sc
,
selective color
,
selective colour
,
52wc-2021-w6
,
wsb-52wc-21
