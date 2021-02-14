Sign up
Sent With Love
My father-in-law sent these three potted plants to me just because he was thinking of me.
Isn't he the absolute best?
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
plants
,
bw
,
for2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
so sweet
February 23rd, 2021
