Bins Up Close

Each grain bin set up is as unique as the farmer who owns them.
Besides the bins themselves, which come in all sizes, there are dryers, ladders, blowers, fans, augers, and other paraphernalia too numerous to name.
Ann @olivetreeann says:
"Black and white photography can be summarized by five key components: shape and form, contrast, pattern, texture, and lighting."
This is definitely shape and form. There are so many different shapes and forms found here that it does make for an interesting shot without the colour.