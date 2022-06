A Month of Birds - Black-neck Stilt

This is a better shot of the Black-neck Stilt than the first one I posted.

It was taken with my longest lens (200) and cropped to death. A longer lens is on my wish list though I am pleased with the clarity I can get with what I do have.

The slight blurring in front of the bird, and in the upper right corner is grass that I had to shoot through.