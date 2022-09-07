Sign up
Nifty-Fifty SOOC - Day 7
This is the view from a patio at Banff Springs Hotel. I sometimes think photographers should carry a ladder with them on photo shoots.
I tried to get as high as possible to get as much of the mountain as possible framed by the flowers.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Themes and Challenges
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
9th September 2022 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
rocky mountains
,
banff
,
nf-sooc2022
Leave a Comment
