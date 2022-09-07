Previous
Nifty-Fifty SOOC - Day 7 by farmreporter
348 / 365

Nifty-Fifty SOOC - Day 7

This is the view from a patio at Banff Springs Hotel. I sometimes think photographers should carry a ladder with them on photo shoots.
I tried to get as high as possible to get as much of the mountain as possible framed by the flowers.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Wendy

@farmreporter
