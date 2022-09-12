Previous
Next
Nifty-Fifty SOOC - Day 12 by farmreporter
353 / 365

Nifty-Fifty SOOC - Day 12

Just some wheat that was planted to close to the fence to get harvested.
I figured I better get away from my usual landscape shots!
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise