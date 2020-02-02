February Words - Sports

This is an ice resurfacing machine otherwise known as a Zamboni. While many of you may recognize it, there are probably more than a few in the 365 community who have never heard of one before!

It was invented in 1949 in California by an Italian immigrant called Frank J. Zamboni. It scrapes up a thin layer of ice, cleans it off, and then lays down a thin layer of water as it travels around the arena.

I went to the arena today to get a sports shot but there was no action on the ice except the Zamboni. It was then that I realized how much more there is to small town sports than the action you see on the field.

For example, Tim Hortons - Canada's favourite coffee chain - is a proud sponsor of all things sports. Every franchise sponsors kids teams of most sports ... hockey, baseball, soccer, lacrosse ,,,you name it and you will see Tim Hortons jerseys on the majority of little league teams.

You can see their name on the Zamboni so they obviously were involved in the purchase of this machine as well.

Then there are local sponsors as well. They have their names and banners lining the walls of every arena in the country. Canadian children would not be able to play in our fine facilities if it were not for the on-going support of the local businesses.

Parents, siblings, and friends faithfully cheer on the players no matter what the time. Municipalities and governments also lend a helping hand whenever possible.

Yes - there is a heck of a lot more to sports than what we view on the field!