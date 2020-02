February Words - Songs / Singing

The air is full of songs from the little songbirds as I fill the feeders every day.

Most of the birds are shy and will hide while I do this, but chickadees do tend to hang around.

I am rather proud of this shot. I did this with manual focus because I find that the camera will focus on branches rather than the bird if you stay on auto focus.

Chickadees are fast and constantly flitting about so I had to be quick to get this. It is also greatly cropped as well.