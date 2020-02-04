February Words - Unity

Sorry for the mass upload today. I am trying to keep up with the Words of the Month as well as the Flash of Red, and my regular album so I get really behind quickly in just a few days.

A drive by shot of the striking teachers. Don't know why I am so shy to stop and ask if I can take a photo.

Maybe because I do not what to get into the politics of the strike with local teachers when I am a bus driver who sees them regularly!

Unions and unity have the same base word and meaning, so this worked for my Word of the Day.