Photo 396
February Words - Ice Cream / Cookies
Today's word was both ice cream and cookies so I used Ice cream with Oreo cookies in it for the shot!
Mmm, Mmm, good!!
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
ice cream
feb20words
bkb in the city
Looks good
February 16th, 2020
