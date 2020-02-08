Previous
February Words - Ice Cream / Cookies by farmreporter
February Words - Ice Cream / Cookies

Today's word was both ice cream and cookies so I used Ice cream with Oreo cookies in it for the shot!
Mmm, Mmm, good!!
8th February 2020

Wendy

bkb in the city
Looks good
February 16th, 2020  
