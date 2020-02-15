Previous
February Words - Flowers by farmreporter
February Words - Flowers

I was given chocolates for Valentine's Day. No flowers.
But, luckily the bouquet that my daughter was given is still looking gorgeous so I was able to snap a quick pic of her flowers for the Word of the Month!
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
