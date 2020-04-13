Previous
Next
April Words - Look Up by farmreporter
Photo 420

April Words - Look Up

Grandsons have to climb high onto a platform or bale to have me look up to them. With me being vertically challenged, it won't be long before they won't have to!
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise