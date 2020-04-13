Sign up
Photo 420
April Words - Look Up
Grandsons have to climb high onto a platform or bale to have me look up to them. With me being vertically challenged, it won't be long before they won't have to!
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
0
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2455
photos
150
followers
122
following
115% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
15th April 2020 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
boy
,
grandson
,
april20words
