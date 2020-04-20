Sign up
Photo 428
April Words - Light
I haven't used my grow light in 15 years but I do have time to start some flowers this year. The asters are growing tall, and reaching for the light.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Tags
light
,
april20words
Hope D Jennings
ace
Oh what fun! And a great idea.
April 28th, 2020
