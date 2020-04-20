Previous
April Words - Light by farmreporter
Photo 428

April Words - Light

I haven't used my grow light in 15 years but I do have time to start some flowers this year. The asters are growing tall, and reaching for the light.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Wendy

@farmreporter
Hope D Jennings ace
Oh what fun! And a great idea.
April 28th, 2020  
