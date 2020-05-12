Previous
Next
May Words - Through the Door by farmreporter
Photo 435

May Words - Through the Door

There is ... or was ... a second storey at the old house. This is a view from the living room through the door into the kitchen area with the second storey window now in view.
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise