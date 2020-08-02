Sign up
Photo 459
August Alphabet Words - Basket
Two in a row - wow!!
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2621
photos
150
followers
123
following
125% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
2nd August 2020 7:42pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bread
,
basket
,
aug20words
Lou Ann
ace
Yay! Great basket shot!
August 3rd, 2020
