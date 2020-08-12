Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 468
August Alphabet Words - Lens
I still have a number of old lenses from the Nikon FE Hubby had when we were first married. He did not use it much so I absconded with it.
I actually put this lens on my camera to see if it would work and it does!
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2655
photos
148
followers
121
following
128% complete
View this month »
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
469
Latest from all albums
467
1734
279
280
468
281
469
1735
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
14th August 2020 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lens
,
alphabet
,
aug20words
Lou Ann
ace
Cool lens photo!
August 15th, 2020
Kathy
ace
How neat.
August 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close