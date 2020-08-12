Previous
August Alphabet Words - Lens by farmreporter
Photo 468

August Alphabet Words - Lens

I still have a number of old lenses from the Nikon FE Hubby had when we were first married. He did not use it much so I absconded with it.
I actually put this lens on my camera to see if it would work and it does!
Wendy

Lou Ann ace
Cool lens photo!
August 15th, 2020  
Kathy ace
How neat.
August 15th, 2020  
