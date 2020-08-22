Sign up
Photo 476
August Alphabet Words - View
The clouds were so soft and wispy while we were waiting for the sunrise. They reminded me of the cotton candy I used to buy as a child at County Fairs.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
20th August 2020 6:07am
Exif
View Info
Tags
water
,
clouds
,
view
,
river
,
sunrise
,
cotton candy
,
aug20words
Lou Ann
ace
Such a beautiful view!
August 23rd, 2020
