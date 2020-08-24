August Alphabet Words: X-ray

The military was hard on Hubby's feet. He first broke a bone in his foot in the last week of his basic training. The doctor at the time told him he could get a medical chit but then Hubby would need to do his basic all over again. So, Hubby had his foot bandaged up tight instead and finished basic.

It healed on its own.

The foot was broken once again when he was in Afghanistan. It did not heal properly this time. The doctor thinks he may need surgery to fix it.

Hubby has always said that he can run faster scared than i can mad but surgery to his foot may just even the odds!!

The word is actually X marks the spot but today's X-rays work so much better!

Disclaimer: Not my photo obviously!!