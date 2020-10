October Words - Natural

I had actually put three photos taken on the actual day of this word and put them into a collage.

The collage disappeared somewhere in my photo files - (I let go of the mouse when I was dragging the collage and don't know where the danged collage was dropped!!)

So - here is the replacement. It is a fungus growing on a fallen birch tree in the forest at Mahood Lake when I was there.