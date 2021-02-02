Previous
February Words - Broken by farmreporter
February Words - Broken

Broken but still beautiful.
I have a few Beswick china horses and this little foal had the back legs broken on our last move.
So - he has been sitting safely on a top shelf ever since.
2nd February 2021

Wendy

