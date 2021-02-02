Sign up
Photo 496
February Words - Broken
Broken but still beautiful.
I have a few Beswick china horses and this little foal had the back legs broken on our last move.
So - he has been sitting safely on a top shelf ever since.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Views
10
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
2nd February 2021 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
broken
,
horse
,
china
,
feb21words
