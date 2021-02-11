Previous
February Words - Garden by farmreporter
Photo 504

It seems that garden is a word of the month every February! And - every February I find a dead hydrangea flower sticking out of the snow and take a photo of it - lol!!
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Wendy

@farmreporter
Esther Rosenberg ace
Hahaha, it becomes a tradition!
February 16th, 2021  
