Photo 506
February Words - Embrace
Not a true, tight embrace but the boys sure love each of their kittens.
And, surprisingly, the kittens put up with the rough play and cuddles from the boys!
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
boys
cats
embrace
feb21words
