Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 505
February Words- White on White
This is always a challenge to get enough contrast between two white objects.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2837
photos
155
followers
127
following
138% complete
View this month »
498
499
500
501
502
503
504
505
Latest from all albums
1860
297
503
504
1861
1862
1863
505
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
1st February 2021 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
white on white
,
feb21words
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I guess you solved tis issue with textured backdrop. That seems to me a fantastic idea! This came out very pretty.
February 16th, 2021
Adi
ace
@farmreporter
this is lovely my friend.
Happy Family Day!!
February 16th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very pretty. I like the way the curls in the petals mimic the texture in the background.
February 16th, 2021
Wendy
ace
@adi314
Thank you and back to you as well!
Lock down should end this week!!
I'm no longer driving school bus so have a much more flexible schedule now.
February 16th, 2021
Wendy
ace
@ljmanning
I never noticed that, but it is true!
February 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Happy Family Day!!
Thank you and back to you as well!
Lock down should end this week!!
I'm no longer driving school bus so have a much more flexible schedule now.
I never noticed that, but it is true!