February Words- White on White by farmreporter
February Words- White on White

This is always a challenge to get enough contrast between two white objects.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Wendy

@farmreporter

Esther Rosenberg ace
I guess you solved tis issue with textured backdrop. That seems to me a fantastic idea! This came out very pretty.
February 16th, 2021  
Adi ace
@farmreporter this is lovely my friend.
Happy Family Day!!
February 16th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very pretty. I like the way the curls in the petals mimic the texture in the background.
February 16th, 2021  
Wendy ace
@adi314
Thank you and back to you as well!
Lock down should end this week!!
I'm no longer driving school bus so have a much more flexible schedule now.
February 16th, 2021  
Wendy ace
@ljmanning
I never noticed that, but it is true!
February 16th, 2021  
