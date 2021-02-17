February Words - Night

Sorry for the mass upload once again. My schedule has been so danged confusing lately that I am having a hard time keeping up with everything!
I noticed that Jackie R @30pics4jackiesdiamond has apologized for uploading a third shot ... sheesh! I wish!!
Hubby and I took a trip into town for a cup of hot chocolate and a photo for my night shot.
The moon was out, I was prepared with tripod, but had no luck with suitable photo.
Came home, pointed the camera at the play structure, and snapped a quick shot hand held.
Go figure!