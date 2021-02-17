Previous
Next
February Words - Night by farmreporter
Photo 511

February Words - Night

Sorry for the mass upload once again. My schedule has been so danged confusing lately that I am having a hard time keeping up with everything!
I noticed that Jackie R @30pics4jackiesdiamond has apologized for uploading a third shot ... sheesh! I wish!!
Hubby and I took a trip into town for a cup of hot chocolate and a photo for my night shot.
The moon was out, I was prepared with tripod, but had no luck with suitable photo.
Came home, pointed the camera at the play structure, and snapped a quick shot hand held.
Go figure!
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Love your night shot!
February 26th, 2021  
Rob Z ace
It's alovely little winter wonderland. :)
February 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise